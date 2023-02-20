By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun, has asked over the 10, 000 sacked youths under the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (O’YES) to remain calm with a pledge that they would all be reinstated immediately after reclaiming his mandate.

Oyetola who described the action of Govenor Ademola Adeleke, who dismissed them, as uncalled for, noting that sending the youths who have been surviving on the monthly payment to feed themselves back on the streets is an indication that the present administration is insensitive to plight of the people of the state.

It will be recalled that Governor Adeleke had last week announced the dissolution of O-YES scheme and replaced it with Imole Youth Corps.

Reacting, Oyetola through the Immediate past Special Adviser on Youth and Sports in the state, Mr Lateef Adegboyega Adelabu Aremo, assured the disengaged youths of a new era of joy, encouraging the affected youths to keep their head up.

He carpeted the Governor for sacking the O’yes cadets and converting the state own scheme to his own personal property saying it was quite unfortunate that the project that placed Osun above the comity of states had now been turned to a personal property

He said: “I feel your pains. This is very unfortunate and sensitive situations. Losing a job is not good situation. Losing a job is upsetting, but keep your head up. Excellent opportunities are only a few steps away.

“Apart from getting you reinstated as members of O’yes cadets, be rest assured that immediately after reclaiming our mandate you shall all be reinstated.

” For other affected youths apart from oyes cadets believe me, you’ll soon have jobs knocking on your door. Stay strong and grab new opportunities that would soon be coming your ways.

“I’m sorry you had to leave the Scheme temporarily. I know you enjoyed working under the scheme especially during our administration. We did all what we could despite the meager resources to put smiles on your faces and other workers in the state.

“You’ve been working really hard for a long time. Consider your unemployment period as a temporary vacation, Inshallah, at no distance time you shall be returned back and even with bigger opportunity.Don’t give up hope. You will, without a doubt, get your job back.

” Be rest assured that nobody can turn the state’s own scheme which has place Osun above to their own personal property. I assure you”, he concluded.

He, however, enjoined the youths and the entire people of the state to come out massively on February 25, and cast their votes for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other candidates under the party saying the party and its candidates really mean well for the people of the state .