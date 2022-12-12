Julius Berger honours 647 workers for productivity

Adebayo Obajemu

The Executive Director Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, has described the company’s human capital as the reliable bedrock, which has continued to define the company’s strong performance in the industry and market.

Bayi made the remark at the 2022 Long Service Awards Ceremony of the Company, which held in Abuja FCT. Bayi said, ‘‘…as worthy staff of our great company, your continuing hard work, loyalty, commitment, resilience, experience and cooperation, as well as the meticulous planning and continuous investments in both human capital and technology by the Company have all helped greatly in the laudable stability we have achieved as a corporate entity.”

According to Bayi, the award ceremony is an annual event to recognize Julius Berger’s long-serving staff and to show appreciation to the workers for their contribution towards the continued success and progress of the Company.

“It is our annual tradition in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to appreciate and reward well-deserving staff.” He said 647 serving staff were honoured at the 2022 event. Bayi, on behalf of the executive management, acknowledged the workers as the bedrock of the Company.

“Your loyal commitment, excellent professionalism, tenacity and can-do spirit have kept the Company on a steady path of progress through the years. This long service award event is in recognition of your good work, and also the reciprocal commitment of the Company towards our highly valued workforce.”,” said Bayi.

The Executive Director also said that in the outgoing year, Julius Berger put into place structures for optimization of productivity across the entire spectrum of the Company’s operations in order to keep the Company competitive and further support sustainable performance in the Company’s business for the years to come.

Bayi celebrated the leadership of the company, saying, “…under the strategic guidance of our diverse and extensively experienced Board of Directors, and the able operational dynamism of the Executive Management, regional teams and different heads of departments, Julius Berger has remained dynamic, successful and steadily primed for even greater success in the near future.”

He further added that, “the collegiate experience of the members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, coupled with their collective determination to continue taking this company to the next level, has made Julius Berger the enviable and desirable destination for every serious investor in the market, today.