Adebayo Obajemu

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has been awarded contract by the Lagos State Government for the reconstruction and upgrade of three roads in Lagos Island. As a long-standing infrastructure development partner.

It would be recalled that Julius Berger has been in Lagos since 1965 when it built the historic, strong and still sturdily standing Eko Bridge.

The new roads awarded to Julius Berger for reconstruction and upgrade include the popular Adeniji Adele, Oke Popo and Tapa Streets. The roads are presently structured as two-lane single carriageways. Official sources said, in previous years, government palliative intervention on the affected roads only had the effect of temporary relief to road users, after which the roads had deteriorated and broken apart. Senior government ministry officials disclosed that the damage to the affected roads has been worsened due to serial misuse and abuse by several factors including increased and heavy motoring volumes by the motoring public, indiscriminate construction on drainage alignment, and poor maintenance strategy.

The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, during the flag-off of the projects. Engr Adeoye said the reconstruction will improve economic activities and jumpstart the administration’s plan for infrastructural renewal and upgrade in Lagos Island. The Governor further said that arrangements have been concluded for the road rehabilitation, drainage construction, and provision of fiber optic ducts, among other basic amenities in the area for regeneration. The Governor also said, the Government was planning a world-class children’s hospital to replace the popular Massey Street Hospital, construct roads, and redevelop Pelewura Market, for the benecial use of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said the onset of the construction works for the road projects will generate employment and create legitimate means of livelihood for citizens, particularly in the project communities. According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the completion of the projects would also lead to improved safety of lives as it will help to eliminate flooding often experienced on the roads. On the general economic, traffic and social benefits to citizens, investors and residents, the Governor said the completion of the projects “…will also enhance property values, stimulate businesses and economic development among the people of Lagos Island. The road construction will no doubt help to improve road connectivity within the axis, unlock perennial traffic gridlock with resultant reduction in travel time along the corridor,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure, Rotimi Thomas, who also spoke at the event, urged support for the government in its efforts to build a greater Lagos.