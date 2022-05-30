Jonathan not being considered as APC consensus candidate - Abba-Aji

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abba-Aji, has refuted speculations that Goodluck Jonathan is being considered as possible presidential consensus candidate for the party ahead of 2023.

Abba-Aji, former executive secretary of Northeast Governor’s Forum, who spoke on Arise TV on Monday, described reports to that effect as “fake news.”

Abba-Aji emphasized that Jonathan, who was president between 2010 and 20215 under the PDP, is not listed among APC presidential aspirants to screened for the ticket today, Monday.

Speaking on the emergence Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate on Saturday, Abba-Aji said it was the right for the party to cede its presidential ticket to the north.

He emphasized that the north has only had two years of PDP’s 16 years of power.

On the other hand, he argued that the APC should cede its presidential candidate to the south since the north would have held power under its platform for eight years by 2023.

Among the three southern zones, he said it should go to the Southwest which according to him, has given the party more votes than South South and South East combined, with Yemi Osibanjo, the vice president, as his preferred choice.