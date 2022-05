Former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has visited Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Atiku on Saturday, defeated Wike to emerge candidate of the PDP.

The former vice president polled the highest votes to beat Wike, Bukola Saraki, Udom Emmanuel, Anyim Pius Anyim, among others, in the election which held at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday.