The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has faulted the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The forum had previously demanded that all political parties zone their presidential tickets to the south, warning that there would be consequences if political parties present northern candidates in the next general election.

But on Saturday, delegates of the PDP elected Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential flagbearer.

Rejecting the outcome of the PDP presidential primary in a statement signed by the forum’s leaders on Sunday, the SMBLF said the choice of a northern candidate is a “brazen affront” to the south.

“Sadly, it appears the unity and peace of Nigeria mean little or nothing to a segment of the nation’s political elite. This was evidenced in the PDP special convention, which was held on Saturday, 28th May 2022, where certain candidates from the North were pressured, coerced, and even intimidated to step down for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the flagbearer of PDP, in utter derision of the established principle of zoning and rotation of power between the north and south,” the statement reads.

“Undoubtedly, the singular motive is to perpetuate the hegemony of the north, given that President Muhammadu Buhari, a Muslim from the north and of Fulani origin will be completing his full tenure of eight years by this time next year.

“SMBLF, therefore, totally rejects the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and calls on our people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt as well as all true lovers of peace and unity not to vote for him or any other Northerner in the 2023 presidential election, in the interest of posterity.

“SMBLF further urges all aspirants for the office of President from southern Nigeria to shun the conceited attitude of individualism and self-confidence, and work collectively to achieve the shared objectives.

“Again, SMBLF calls on all politicians of southern extraction to refuse the position of a running mate to any northern presidential candidate, which will equally be viewed as subjugating their people to political slavery.”

Signatories to the statement are Bassey Ewa-Henshaw of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) south-south; Okey Emuchay, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, south-east; Jare Ajayi Afenifere, south-west; Isuwa Dogo, Middle Belt Forum (MBF); and Ken Robinson, acting coordinator SMBLF.