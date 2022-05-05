Jonathan eulogises Umaru Yar’Adua 12 years after death

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has praised his late boss, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, on the 12th anniversary of his passing.

Yar’Adua and Jonathan were elected as president and vice-president respectively on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007, but on May 5, 2010, Yar’Adua died while in office and Jonathan was sworn in as president to replace him.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidential election for a term of four years in office but in 2015, he lost re-election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tribute posted on his social media platforms on Thursday, Jonathan said Yar’Adua was a “servant leader” who is hard to find, adding the late president’s strides in public life continue to testify for him.

“Twelve years ago, our nation lost a patriot, a selfless leader and a peacemaker who governed with sincerity and passion for the people. President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua is no longer with us today, but his strides in public life continue to testify for him and keep his memory alive,” Jonathan wrote on Twitter.

“Like a good athlete, he ran with passion, kept the faith and finished the race. Today we can look back and say, as President he won laurels for us in terms of peace and other worthy causes he successfully pursued.

”He was a soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find. He was my boss.

“President Yar’Adua, we remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation. Yours is a story of patriotism, a life well-lived in service to the people and humanity.”