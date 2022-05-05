Nigeria was never divided as it is under APC, Buhari - Wike

Rivers State governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, has said said Nigeria has never been divided as it currently is under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike who addressed delegates of the party in Lokoja on Wednesday, said the ruling APC has plunged the country into a deep hole to the extent that only a president with great character and political strength will harness all available human resources with close supervision to pull the country out.

The Rivers governor noted people refer to him as a mad person when he speaks truth to power about the country’s challenges, but that in any case, Nigeria was in a mad state and needed a mad man to fix its problems.

“This country has never been this divided with so many insecurities even in Mr. President’s home state. Nigeria, therefore, needs someone who can bail her out, and I am putting myself forward to rescue her,” Wike said.

“This election is what every Nigerian must face frontally. We need the best because no one can do it alone; the next president must know how to harness all available human resources for optimal performance.

Wike said his party had done so much for him as a person, and he would do everything within his power to repay the party members by giving them good governance.

“I owe PDP a lot; even if I don’t win the ticket, I will remain PDP

“Let me go and take power from APC. What should be on the lips of every delegate now should be Wike!” he said.

He asked those not delegates to monitor delegates to deliver him for the party.

“We need a strong leader who takes action when necessary. We need a leader with character who knows a particular thing and stands by it.

“Give your vote to someone with energy who will work for you. Vote for me and go to bed; I will work for you,” he added.