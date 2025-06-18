Joint task force apprehends 26 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Operatives of Civilian Joint Task Force in Kogi State have taken into custody 26 kidnappers in collaboration with the security agencies in a clean-up operations in Kogi West.

The State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.), made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen on Tuesday in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu LGA.

The suspects parade came on the heels of Monday’s abduction of a farmer, Chief Samuel Bello, while working on his farm at Poyan, in Yagba West Local Government Area of the state and last week’s killing of Major Joe Ajayi (retd.) who was kidnapped from his house in Odo-Ape despite the payment of N10 million ransom.

Omodara stated that the operation, which was carried out in the last two weeks, was part of the government’s efforts to address insecurity in the state.

According to Omodara, the arrested suspects include natives who have been aiding and abetting the activities of bandits by supplying them with logistics such as food, drinks, water, and others.

“It is not only the kidnappers group in the forest that have been arrested, but also the natives that are collaborating with them.

“They serve as logistics suppliers to the bandits and kidnappers in the bush.

“On deep investigation after the death of the kidnapped retired major Joe Ajayi, we discovered that some natives were involved. The arrested suspects are helping the security agencies to get to the root of the rising kidnapping in the area.

“You can see the harvest of arrests via what the state government is doing.These are the people causing havoc in our forests,” Omadara said.

“We are not going to allow it, we will be after them because Kogi is not any other state that criminals, bandits and kidnappers will want to ride on and occupy.

“The Kogi State Government is very serious about it, and that is why we are calling on communities to imbibe first line of defence level, as vigilantes are allowed to carry certain levels of arms.

“We urge communities to develop some level of intelligence. Our women are currently being used to buy food and drinks and others, and sending them through some of the youths in the communities who are bandits collaborators.

“Because we are digging deep into getting some of these criminals, that was why some disgruntled elements outside the state orchestrated the recent purported protest. But the community has distanced themselves from the protests including those that were used,” he added.

He noted that Governor Ahmed Ododo is committed to ensuring that peace return to every community not only in Bunu land but to all communities across Kogi State.

“We are taking some proactive measures; when the heat is on in Benue State, we took proactive measures in which the border lines such as Olamaboro and Omala Local Government Areas, we formed a defence to ensure that we don’t have influx of some criminals into the state,” Omodara said.

The Security Adviser assured all that the government would not take the issue of security lightly and would continue to work with security agencies to bring perpetrators to book.

He emphasized that the Civilian Joint Task Force and other security agencies have been deployed to combat the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the state.

Omodara emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in the state.

He stressed that Ododo’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state have yielded positive results, with the arrest of many criminal elements across the state.

He added, “The Kogi government has vowed to continue working with security agencies to clear out bandits and kidnappers from the state’s forests and bring perpetrators to book.”

He warned politicians, traditional rulers, and youths who are collaborating with kidnappers to desist from such activities, assuring them that the government would take action against anyone found to be involved.

Omodara noted that the government had also formed a defence system to prevent the influx of criminals from neighbouring states.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commandant of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Kogi West, Mr. Jeremiah Danjuma, attributed the success in combating kidnapping and banditry to the collaborative efforts of the state and federal governments.

“Through the joint efforts, we formed the Civilian JTF, which has recorded significant achievements.

“In our cleanup operation last night at Bunu forests, we apprehended 16 bandits and kidnappers, including some from Zamfara.

“Some of the dreaded arrested kidnappers were immediately handed over to the DSS for further investigation,” Danjuma said.

The traditional ruler of Aiyegunle-Igun Bunu community, Oba Sunday Omodamori, expressed sadness over a recent protest that was reportedly staged by some disgruntled elements.

“We got to know that these bandits came from far way Kebbi, Zamfara through Niger States, and came to our backyard and begin to kidnap people.

“But the government of Kogi State responded squarely to tackle the issue. As a matter of fact, the local vigilantes and hunters have always been around and are getting full support from the state government.

“So, the protest is even coming behind schedule when the whole insecurity issues have subsided. So, why the protest now?

“I am so disappointed and it is disheartening that some youths who are disgruntled elements are collaborating with bandits, and that is why we need to checkmate those ones in our community rather than crying foul that government is not doing anything,” he said.