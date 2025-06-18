Connect with us

Nation

Police thwart kidnap attempt, arrest wanted man, others in Ogun
Advertisement

Nation

Benue killings: NANS lambasts Tinubu, Alia, demands quick action

Nation

Joint task force apprehends 26 suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Nation

Abia to Roll Out 25-Year Master Plan for Aba, Records Huge Success in Health Insurance Scheme Enrolment

Nation

Aganbi restates Akogate’s dedication to high standards of transparency and quality

Nation

Israel’s decapitation campaign topples Iran’s military command as regional conflict escalates

Nation

Politicians now using Yahoo boys as fronts to launder money – EFCC

Nation

Killings: People may have no option but to defend themselves – David Mark

Nation

‘I 'm terribly unhappy, angry’, 2Baba condemns Benue killings, says it’s national disaster

Nation

JUST IN: Tinubu to Visit Benue Wednesday Amid Outcry Over Killings

Nation

Police thwart kidnap attempt, arrest wanted man, others in Ogun

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police thwart kidnap attempt, arrest wanted man, others in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has foiled a planned abduction in the Abigi area of the state and arrested a wanted serial kidnapper, Clement Elijah, who had been on the run since 2024.

Elijah, said to be behind a high-profile kidnapping case in Ajelanwa village last year, was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit following credible intelligence and community cooperation.

It was gathered that two of his accomplices had earlier been arrested in connection with the same incident.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, Elijah had returned to the Ibiade community on June 13, with intentions to abduct a prominent resident of Ago Village, Abigi.

His plan, however, was disrupted through coordinated action between the police and vigilant residents.

Odutola said, “Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit apprehended Clement Elijah, a felon who had been on the run since 2024 in connection with a high-profile kidnapping incident at Ajelanwa village, Ogun State.

“Elijah arrived Ibiade community on June 13, 2025, and planned to abduct a prominent individual in Ago Village, Abigi, but his sinister mission was thwarted through timely collaboration between the police and vigilant residents.”

Three days later, on Monday, a clearance operation led to the arrest of the gang’s alleged armourer, Posi Friday.

Odutola said the police operatives recovered one pump-action rifle, a locally fabricated pistol, and eight live cartridges concealed in a Boom Speaker.

Advertisement

Lauding the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo praised, the Ibiade and Abigi communities for their vigilance and collaboration.

“We appreciate the sustained communication and support from the communities.

“Their role was critical in preventing yet another crime and in the apprehension of these suspects,” Ogunlowo said.

In a separate development, the command also confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected cultists from rival groups on June 16, 2025.

According to Odutola, the suspects were apprehended by the Anti-Cultism team in Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele, and Imaweje areas of Ijebu Ode, while allegedly planning violent attacks as part of a supremacy clash during their institution’s signing-out celebration.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism team arrested 14 suspected cultists of two rival groups planning attacks over superiority on June 16, 2025.

“The suspects were rounded up in Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele areas and Imaweje areas in Ijebu Ode as they assembled to mark their institution’s examinations signing out,” she said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *