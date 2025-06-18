Police thwart kidnap attempt, arrest wanted man, others in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has foiled a planned abduction in the Abigi area of the state and arrested a wanted serial kidnapper, Clement Elijah, who had been on the run since 2024.

Elijah, said to be behind a high-profile kidnapping case in Ajelanwa village last year, was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit following credible intelligence and community cooperation.

It was gathered that two of his accomplices had earlier been arrested in connection with the same incident.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, Elijah had returned to the Ibiade community on June 13, with intentions to abduct a prominent resident of Ago Village, Abigi.

His plan, however, was disrupted through coordinated action between the police and vigilant residents.

Odutola said, “Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit apprehended Clement Elijah, a felon who had been on the run since 2024 in connection with a high-profile kidnapping incident at Ajelanwa village, Ogun State.

“Elijah arrived Ibiade community on June 13, 2025, and planned to abduct a prominent individual in Ago Village, Abigi, but his sinister mission was thwarted through timely collaboration between the police and vigilant residents.”

Three days later, on Monday, a clearance operation led to the arrest of the gang’s alleged armourer, Posi Friday.

Odutola said the police operatives recovered one pump-action rifle, a locally fabricated pistol, and eight live cartridges concealed in a Boom Speaker.

Lauding the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo praised, the Ibiade and Abigi communities for their vigilance and collaboration.

“We appreciate the sustained communication and support from the communities.

“Their role was critical in preventing yet another crime and in the apprehension of these suspects,” Ogunlowo said.

In a separate development, the command also confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected cultists from rival groups on June 16, 2025.

According to Odutola, the suspects were apprehended by the Anti-Cultism team in Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele, and Imaweje areas of Ijebu Ode, while allegedly planning violent attacks as part of a supremacy clash during their institution’s signing-out celebration.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism team arrested 14 suspected cultists of two rival groups planning attacks over superiority on June 16, 2025.

“The suspects were rounded up in Ijagun, Ogbo, Ijele areas and Imaweje areas in Ijebu Ode as they assembled to mark their institution’s examinations signing out,” she said.