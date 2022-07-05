John O’Keeffe retires from board of Guinness

Adebayo Obajemu

Guinness Nigeria has announced the retirement of John O’Keeffe from

its Board, and appointed Dayalan Nayager as non executive director and vice chairman of the Board.

The company has since given notice to the Nigerian Exchange, the investing public and other stakeholders of the retirement of Mr. John O’Keeffe from its Board with effect from 30th June 2022.

Mr. John O’Keeffe was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria on 1st July 2015 and elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board with effect from 19th September 2016. Until his retirement, he served as the chairman of the Nomination, Governance and Remunerations Committee of the Board.

The Board expressed its appreciation to Mr. John O’Keeffe for his strong and passionate leadership, strategic focus and commitment to the success of the Company and wish him the best in his new assignments.

On the other hand, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Dayalan Nayager as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from the 1st of July 2022.

Mr. Nayager, the erstwhile Managing Director Diageo Great Britain, brings to the Board extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, having previously held leadership roles within Diageo and across Commercial, Supply Chain, R&D and Marketing positions for other multi-nationals in Africa.