Mandatory Takeover: N Seven Nigeria Limited to acquire Guinness Nigeria Plc

The investing public has been notified of the Takeover offer by N Seven Nigeria Limited for up to 481,362,887 ordinary shares in Guinness Nigeria Plc at N81.60.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange, Guinness Nigeria Plc stated thus:

“Take-over Offer document dated 14 March 2025 has been sent directly to shareholders of Guinness Nigeria Plc as at the Qualification Date of Thursday, 20 February 2025). Qualifying Shareholders will receive the Take-over Offer Document incorporating an Acceptance Form for use in connection with the Take-over Offer.

Qualifying Shareholders who are yet to receive the Take-over Offer Document by Friday, 07 March 2025 are advised to contact Veritas Registrars Limited at Plot 89a, Ajose-Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by telephone on +234 201 278 4169 or by email at [email protected] respectively. However, Shareholders who have purchased shares of Guinness Nigeria after the Qualification Date and intend to participate in the Take-over Offer, can access a copy of the Take-Over Offer Document on the websites of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Guinness Nigeria, Veritas Registrars Limited and Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited

Qualifying Shareholders who wish to tender some or all of their ordinary shares should complete the Acceptance Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. The completed Acceptance Form which should be stamped and signed by the Qualifying Shareholder’s stockbroker together with their statement of CSCS account may be delivered by post/mail or courier, via e-mail at [email protected] or by hand to Veritas Registrars at Plot 89A AjoseAdeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos or 40 Aba Road, Port Harcourt or 63 Usuma Street, Maitama FCT, Abuja, to be received by no later than 5:00 pm on Friday, 04 April 2025.

Qualifying Shareholders who hold ordinary shares in certificated form and wish to tender some or all of their ordinary shares are required to dematerialise their shares via their stockbroker to be eligible to participate in the Take-over Offer.

Recipients of the Take-over Offer Document who have sold or otherwise transferred all their shares in Guinness Nigeria should please forward this document to the purchaser or agent through whom the shares were sold, for transmission to the purchaser.“