Guinness appoints Grainne Wafer as Non-Executive Director

Adebayo Obajemu

Guinness Nigeria Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange, the investing public and other stakeholders of the retirement of Mr. Mark Sandys from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 25th January 2023.

Mr. Mark Sandys was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria on 30th August 2017. Until his retirement, he served as a valuable member of the Nomination, Governance and Remunerations Committee of the Board.

The Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Mark Sandys for his innovative contributions, strong strategic drive and commitment to the success of the Company and wishes him success following assumption of his new role within Diageo.

On a related note, the Company announces the appointment of Mrs. Grainne Wafer as a NonExecutive Director on the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from the 25th of January 2023.

Mrs. Wafer, the current Diageo Global Brand Director, Guinness and Malta Guinness is a global business leader renowned for strategic interventions driving transformational performance outcomes. She brings to the Board extensive marketing experience having held leadership roles across Commercial, Innovation and Marketing functions within the Diageo business.

The Board is optimistic that Mrs. Wafer’s invaluable experience and passion for inclusion and diversity would be of great benefit by driving improved performance and sustainable business growth for the Company.