Jimi Agbaje denies defecting to APC

Mr. Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, has denied reports that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There have been reports on social media to the effect that Agbaje defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 election.

In particular, a report titled ‘Awolokan 2023’ began to circulate on social media platforms in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming that Agbaje has joined APC and endorsed Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate.

“I’m fully back in APC to join our South-West leaders as well as progressive family and friends in Lagos State. The Awalokan 2023 is a project that both young and old in all the nooks and crannies of the Southwest should embrace. On this note, I sincerely join APC from the major opposition party to add my strength,” the statement, which was claimed to have been credited to Agbaje, reads.

But in what appeared to be a reaction to the claim on his social media handles, Agbaje, who wrote in Yoruba, said it’s the turn of Nigerians.

He also said he remains a member of the PDP.

“Eyin ko lokan o. Nigerians lokan, Jimi Agbaje – PDP,” he wrote on Twitter.