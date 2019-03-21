‘All my friends are leaving PDP’ – Fani-Kayode

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that all his friends are dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP mainly for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

On Monday, Nigerians woke up to the news that a former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel had left the PDP for the APC. The former governor was also one of the coordinators of the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate. There were also reports about Jimi Agbaje who was the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Lagos leaving the main opposition party.

Fani-Kayode who seemed to be disturbed by these reports took to his twitter page to lament. According to him, all his “friends and brothers are abandoning ship.”

He wrote on twitter yesterday “First it was Musiliu Obanikoro, then Iyiola Omisore, then Gbenga Daniel and now Jimi Agbaje. All my closest friends and brothers are abandoning ship and leaving the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. Ouch!”

However, he expressed joy when he found out that his friend Agbaje, has not left the PDP and also that although Daniel has left the PDP, he has not joined the APC. He said, “I just received a call from my brother Jimi Agbaje.He assured me that he has not left PDP and that the media reports were false. My brother Gbenga Daniel also reached me and assured me that though he has left PDP he has not joined APC. Thank you Jesus!”

