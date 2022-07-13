Mr. Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has backed power shift to south in 2023, noting that he is in support of the Afenifere, Yoruba sociocultural group on the subject.

Agbaje who spoke on Channels TV Politics Today on Wednesday, noted that Nigeria is currently at war, and that the country’s next president should be a person who can manage a post war country.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of murdering religious harmony in Nigeria, while also hitting the PDP for ‘murdering equity.

“Nigeria is at war and we need a leader who can manage a post war country. PDP has murdered equity, APC has murdered religion. There is no where else to go. It has created lack of trust and it is difficult to carry all along,” Agbaje said.

“The next president must admit that the system is bad and pledge to change it and make it. Those who say these don’t matter are not serious.”

The former governorship candidate refuted reports making the rounds that he defected to the APC, noting that he is still a member of the PDP.

“I am still in PDP and the rumour of my defection is mischievous. I support rotation and religious inclusion. Nigerians must decide what they want. I am not active again in Afenifere and I support the position taken by the group regarding Muslim-Muslim ticket and rotation. What we have now is not ideal for nation building.”