Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Begins 2025 UTME With 2,030,627 Candidates Participating Nationwide
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

ASUU debunks govt’s claim of N50bn allowance payment, says no money received

Education in Nigeria

FG releases N50bn to offset  ASUU, other varsity staff allowances

Education in Nigeria

UNIOSUN Reaffirms Commitment to AI-Driven Education

Education in Nigeria

WAEC revokes licence of 574 schools over exam misconduct

Education in Nigeria

NANS vows to deal with institutions diverting NELFUND

Education in Nigeria

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

Education in Nigeria

Computer-based SSCE results out in 45 days – WAEC

Education in Nigeria

23,554 Schools Present Over 1.9m candidates for 2025 WASSCE

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Releases 2025 Mock UTME Results

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Begins 2025 UTME With 2,030,627 Candidates Participating Nationwide

Published

3 hours ago

on

JAMB Begins 2025 UTME With 2,030,627 Candidates Participating Nationwide

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Abuja and other states of the federation, with over 2 million candidates expected to sit for the entry-level examination into tertiary institutions.

Actual statistics gathered from JAMB officials indicate that about 2,030,627 candidates are registered to sit for the examination across the country.

Among the candidates, 41,026 who applied for the examination, are below the age of 16.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said adjustments had been made to accommodate essential commitments by the board and its partner agencies.

Before the commencement, JAMB had conducted a mock examination to test the readiness and proficiency of candidates in the CBT examination mode, a development that greatly impacted their logistics.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *