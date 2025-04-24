JAMB Begins 2025 UTME With 2,030,627 Candidates Participating Nationwide

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Abuja and other states of the federation, with over 2 million candidates expected to sit for the entry-level examination into tertiary institutions.

Actual statistics gathered from JAMB officials indicate that about 2,030,627 candidates are registered to sit for the examination across the country.

Among the candidates, 41,026 who applied for the examination, are below the age of 16.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said adjustments had been made to accommodate essential commitments by the board and its partner agencies.

Before the commencement, JAMB had conducted a mock examination to test the readiness and proficiency of candidates in the CBT examination mode, a development that greatly impacted their logistics.