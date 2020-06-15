Adebayo Obajemu

Jaiz Bank in its audited financial report for year ended 31st of December 2019 reported a Gross Earnings of N7.462 billion, up by 18.59% when compared with the Gross Earnings of N6.292 billion recorded in 2018.

Profit before tax PBT was N2.389 billion, down by 0.22% when compared with PBT of N2.395 billion in 2018.

The firm posted a profit after tax of N2.110 billion, appreciated by 135% from the previous Profit after Tax of N897.7 million in 2018.

A final dividend of 3 Kobo per 50 Kobo ordinary share subject to appropriate Withholding Tax was proposed to shareholders.

Qualification date for dividend is on Friday, June 26, 2020.Closure of Register is from June 29 to July 3, 2020.Payment date is on Thursday, 16th July 2020.