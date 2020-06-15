Adebayo Obajemu

Unity Bank Plc in its audited financial report for the year ended, 31 December 2019 reported a gross earnings of N44.587 billion, up by 28.66% from N34.654 billion recorded in 2018.

Profit before tax grew by 148% to settle at N3.642 billion away from a deficit of N7.553 billion reported in 2018.

Unity Bank posted a profit after tax of N3.383 billion, up by 143.96% when compared with the deficit profit after tax of N7.695 billion in 2018.

The earnings per share of the firm for the period under review stands at 29 kobo from the negative earnings per share of 66 kobo in 2018.