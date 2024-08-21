‘I’m hale and hearty,’ Tekno denies claim he collapsed on stage in South Africa

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, the Nigerian singer professionally known as Tekno, has dismissed claims that he collapsed at a concert in South Africa, noting that he’s hale and hearty.

On Tuesday, a video went viral showing some individuals struggling to rescue a singer who suffered a seizure and collapsed during a live performance.

Although the man’s identity was not revealed, some bloggers alleged that it was Tekno.

Reacting to the reports on Instagram, singer reassured fans of his well-being.

Tekno also confirmed that he is healthy and not currently in South Africa. He offered prayers for the well-being of the person in the viral video.

“Hey guys, I’m hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever that was in the video is doing well and ok. Thank you guys. Love you,” he wrote.

