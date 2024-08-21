Entertainment
‘I’m hale and hearty,’ Tekno denies claim he collapsed on stage in South Africa
Augustine Miles Kelechi Okechukwu, the Nigerian singer professionally known as Tekno, has dismissed claims that he collapsed at a concert in South Africa, noting that he’s hale and hearty.
On Tuesday, a video went viral showing some individuals struggling to rescue a singer who suffered a seizure and collapsed during a live performance.
Although the man’s identity was not revealed, some bloggers alleged that it was Tekno.
Reacting to the reports on Instagram, singer reassured fans of his well-being.
Tekno also confirmed that he is healthy and not currently in South Africa. He offered prayers for the well-being of the person in the viral video.
“Hey guys, I’m hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever that was in the video is doing well and ok. Thank you guys. Love you,” he wrote.