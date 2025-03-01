Ireti Kingibe tackles Natasha over sitting arrangement controversy 

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate, Ireti Kingibe, has tackled her colleague, and senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over her outburst over the sitting reassignment in the Senate.

Recall that last week the Kogi federal lawmaker ignited firestorm when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reallocated her seat.

Her angry reaction to the sitting arrangement led to drama in the Senate during plenary, as the senator declined the pleas from her colleagues to move to the new seat assigned to her.

Natasha later raised her hand to speak but was denied recognition because she was not speaking from the seat assigned her.

Irked by this, the Kogi lawmaker raised her voice in protest, accusing Akpabio of denying her privilege.

Thereafter, the Senate in unanimity voted to refer her to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

However, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, alleging that the Senate President had, on two occasions, made sexual advances at her.

She also said that the seating arrangement was part of a ploy to frustrate legislative duties.

In her reaction to Natasha’s claim about the sitting arrangement, Kingibe, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, criticised the Kogi Senate, saying she doesn’t follow the Senate rules.

Advertisement

She noted that the three other female senators have decided to be silent about the sitting arrangement dispute because they don’t want to say anything about Natasha.

“Silence is golden, especially when one of us is not following the rules, and as women, we did not want to come out publicly to say anything negative about her, and we were hoping all of this will blow over, as a lot of things do,” Kingibe said.

She added, “The Senate is not a place where we are supposed to fight over trivialities like seating arrangements.”

Kingibe averred that Natasha was not the only lawmaker whose seat was moved, disclosing that other lawmakers were affected by the seating reassignment.

“This is about the rules of the Senate. So if I can point out that other women have been moved several times on that day, I wasn’t there, but I gathered that several men were also moved,” she said.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs admitted that though the Senate is not gender-friendly, the situation has improved.

She said, “The truth of the matter is, yes, the Senate is not gender friendly, but it has been improving much better than when we first entered the Senate, I must say. And the truth of the matter is, when we make a fuss and draw the attention of the Senate president, he corrects it. Truly, the Senate can do better than he’s doing, but there’s hardly anything that’s been done to us that’s not done to other men.

“I want women to know we have to follow the rules of the institution we choose to enter, and that is mostly the point of this visit here.”