‘You’re fiddling with world war three,’ Trump warns Zelenskyy in heated exchange 

United States President, Donald Trump, during a heated exchange at the Oval Office on Friday, cautioned his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying the Ukrainian leader is gambling with World War Three.

Trump and US Vice President, JD Vance, tackled the Ukrainian leader during the tension-soaked meeting at the White House on Friday.

“Your people are very brave, but, you’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out,” Trump told Zelenskyy.

The US president told his Ukrainian counterpart to be “thankful” accusing him of “gambling with World War Three”

The hot exchange comes on the heels of growing tensions between the two leaders. Zelenskyy has repeatedly insisted that there should be “no compromises” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Trump has harped on Kyiv making concessions to secure peace.

Their meeting follows a week of public clashes, during which Zelenskyy accused Trump of “living in a disinformation space” shaped by Russian narratives.

Following the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to share his reflections on the meeting.

He described the meeting as “very meaningful” but submitted that Zelenskyy is not ready to end the war with Russia.

Trump also accused Zelenskyy of disrespecting the United States during the meeting.

Advertisement

He wrote, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today.

“Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.

“He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Zelenskyy has also tried to play down the heated exchange, taking to his X account to thank America and Trump for their support.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he wrote.