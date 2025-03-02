World leaders rally support for Zelensky after face-off with Trump

Thirty-three world leaders have pledged support for Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes on the heels of a tense meeting between him and United States President, Donald Trump.

The world leaders also criticised Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Zelensky and Trump’s meeting at the Oval Office on Friday, with US Vice President JD Vance also in attendance, ended in a deadlock.

Talks at the meeting exploded into heated arguments as the two leaders debated the future of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tensions escalated when the leaders clashed over a minerals deal that would grant the US extensive access to Ukraine’s rare earth resources in exchange for Washington’s continued support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Zelensky insisted that any agreement must include genuine security guarantees for Ukraine, a demand that Trump resisted.

The press conference turned confrontational when Vance accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful,” pointedly asking, “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?”

The meeting concluded abruptly, with Zelensky and his delegation being escorted out of the White House.

Shortly after the meeting, Zelensky took to X to express gratitude to Trump, the US Congress, and Americans for their support.

“Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he wrote.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelensky was asked if he would apologise to Trump. While he declined to elaborate, he acknowledged the public fallout, saying it was “not good for both sides.”

“I’m not sure that we did something bad,” he added. “I cannot change the Ukrainian attitude towards Russia. They are killers for us.”

However, when asked if his relationship with Trump could still be salvaged, Zelensky responded affirmatively.

On Saturday, he posted again on social media, saying, “It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world.”

In response, leaders from various parts of the world took to social media, issuing statements on their X handles in support of Ukraine and criticising Russia’s continued aggression.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, criticised Russia for its “illegal and unjustifiable invasion” of Ukraine.

“For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace,” Trudeau wrote.

Also, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s actions and defended the sanctions imposed three years ago.

“Thanks to all those who helped and continue. And respect to those who, since the beginning, have been fighting. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children, and for the security of Europe,” Macron stated.

Similarly, Slovenian President Nataša Musar lashed out at Russia’s aggression and commented on the Oval Office meeting.

“What we witnessed in the Oval Office undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy. We stand firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor,” Musar wrote.

Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, reiterated Europe’s backing for Ukraine.

“Russia is the aggressor, and therefore Europe supports Ukraine‘s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace,” he stated.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs also voiced solidarity with Ukraine.

“Ukraine is a victim of Russian aggression. It fights the war with help from many friends and partners,” he posted.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stressed Ukraine’s struggle for survival.

He wrote, “The heroic fight of Ukraine against Russia’s war of aggression is about the existence of Ukraine as a nation. We in Finland understand what Ukraine is going through. Ukraine is fighting not only for her independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Similarly, Montenegrin President, Jakov Milatovic and Slovak Republic’s fifth President Zuzana Čaputová also expressed support for Ukraine, with Čaputová stating, “The people of Ukraine are defending their right to live. It’s that simple. They deserve all the support they can get to defend this right and to live and prosper as a sovereign nation living in peace.”

Several other world leaders showed similar sympathy in their tweets, reaffirming their backing for Ukraine.