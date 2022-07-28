IPOB demands Nnamdi Kanu's immediate release over insecurity in Abuja

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has demanded the immediate release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from the custody of the Department of State Services, Abuja.

The group said the demand became necessary because of the threats by terrorists to take over Abuja and the entire Nigeria.

In a statement on Thursday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, reminded the Federal Government and the security agencies that the United Nations had mandated the unconditional release of Kanu.

Powerful added that the appropriate compensation should be paid to him without delay “because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty”.

He said that the closure of public schools in Abuja showed that the Federal Government had lost control of security and can no longer guarantee the safety of Kanu in detention.

He said, “The attention of the global movement and family of IPOB has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists groomed by Fulani people to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria.

“IPOB, therefore, demands the immediate release of the leader of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by the Federal Government and her compromised DSS.

“We are reminding Nigeria and her security agencies that the world through UN rights group has mandated for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty.”

The group pointed out that Abuja is no longer safe for Kanu because of the “Fulani terrorists” planned attack on the people.

The statement read in part, “IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigeria government which we have rejected, our concern is the safety of our leader.

“We, therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group.

“As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live.

“Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Kanu before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives on this matter.

“Binta Nyako and her jurists should know that Kanu’s life is in danger while being detained in DSS custody Abuja. Again, she should know that these terrorists attacked Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, War Training College Jaji in Kaduna, Kuje Prisons Abuja and other security facilities in Abuja, therefore DSS facility is not immune to attack by these state-sponsored terrorists.

“We pity those Igbo leaders and politicians who commit crimes in Igboland and ran to Abuja thinking that nothing will happen. The narratives have changed and they will run to Lagos but Lagos will not be safe for them, then they will come back home soon and answer questions unless they run abroad.

“One day all the evil and killer politicians from Biafra land will be held to account, and only the good ones will walk as free men and women. This is an opportunity to make peace with your people because the danger is approaching to Nigeria soon, the country has collapsed.”