Gunman kills two Nigerians at club in Canada

Two Nigerians identified as Tosin Amos Arowoshegbe and Eze Momah lost their lives in the early hours of Satruday following a shooting at a nightclub in Vaughan, Ontario, north of Toronto in Canada.

According to a statement issued by the York Regional Police Constable, Maniva Armstrong, the two Nigerians whose ages were 25 and 22 respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The statement said the shooters escaped the scene before the police arrived and no descriptions of the suspects have been published.

According to the club, Tosin and Eze were on duty, working as security guards when the incident took place.

The statement reads, “On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a nightclub in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street for a report of a shooting.”

The statement also revealed that apart from the two young Nigerians, there was another 20-year-old female that also fell victim.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A 20-year-old female victim was transported to hospital suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim is currently recovering in hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arriving.”

The owners of the nightclub posted a message of condolences on Instagram in which they revealed the two victims were employed as security guards at the lounge.

“With heavy hearts today we are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that took place outside of ATL Lounge last night taking the lives of our security guards Eze and Tosin,” the message stated.

According to a GoFundMe account by one Adam Abdul, who claims to be a cousin to one of them, the men are Chibueze Momah (22), and Tosin Awaroshegbe (25).

Abdul wrote, “Eze and Tosin were both diligent workers who served as security guards for many lounges in Vaughan. They were loved and cherished by many in the community. Their story was only getting started as they had both recently graduated. Eze was set to make his way into the tech industry and Tosin our beloved engineer. Unfortunately, their time was cut short. It is our hope to raise $50,000 for each respective family to help with funeral costs and to reunite their bodies with their families.”