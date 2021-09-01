Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has declared another sit-at-home for Tuesday September 14, 2021.

IPOB’s Director of State (DOS) said the sit-at-home directive was to remember those killed in Afaraukwu, Abia State in 2017 by Nigerian military during Operation Python Dance.

IPOB said Nigerian soldiers had in 2017 desecrated the traditional stool of Afaraukwu.

A statement by the Head of IPOB’s DOS, Chika Edozien, said the September 14 sit-at-home has been tagged “day of civil disobedience.”

Edozien also reiterated IPOB’s commitment towards ensuring the actualization of Biafra.

IPOB had declared sit-at-home every Monday, following the rearrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, the group reviewed the order to only when Kanu is expected to appear in court