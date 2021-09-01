OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has reshuffled his cabinet, with some ministers relieved of their duties.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced this at a briefing in the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

Those removed are Ministers of Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and Mamman Saleh, his power counterpart.

According to Adesina, the duo have been replaced with the Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, and Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.