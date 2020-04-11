By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Inter Party Advisory Council(IPAC) Osun State chapter have condemned in totality the pattern at which palliative given by the state government was distributed, alleged that the gesture was done within APC rulling party alone.

IPAC who is umbrella body comprises of all political parties in the state berated how the Adegboyega Oyetola led administration failed to recognize the existence of the body in distribution patterns of the Palliative given to the people of the state.

This was contained in a release issued by the party copies of which made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

The party said, ” We will recall that we payed courtesy visit on him on the 10th of February this year but since the beginning of pandemics that is ravaging the entire nation the government has not recognize the existence of IPAC in this emergency task force committee and most especially during the last distribution of palliative exercise”

” It was observed that the palliative provide by the government with the public fund was channeled only to the members of All Progressive Congress (APC). This is totally wrong and shows that the leadership of Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola does not care about the entire citizens of Osun State”

“However we also noticed that the 21-man welfare committee set up by the state government has announced through his Alternate Chairman Chief Tunde Badmus that by next week they will distribute relief to the people of the state but to our surprise, he “said five key channels of sharing the items had been identified namely; the Christian Association of Nigeria, League of Imams and Alfas, the PDP/APC local government leadership, organized labour and traditional rulers.”

“With due respect to the all members of the welfare committee will to proposed that instead of recognizing the two major party in the state, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) which is the constituted legal body recognized by law as an umbrella body of all political parties in state in which both APC and PDP are should be used”

The party however requested for IPAC representation during the distribution, adding that their release is not to condemn anybody but to point out the areas where the government is lacking it’s focus and how it has underutilized the resources that it has that is the tremendous great headed that are in IPAC who are ready to use their time and energy and resources to support the government