Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Thursday closed on a negative note as the All Share Index declined by 0.12% to settle at 24,625.24 points against the previous close of 24,655.05 points on Wednesday.

Market Capitalisation closed at N12.846 trillion, down by 0.12% from the previous close of N12.862 trillion, thereby shedding N16 billion.

An aggregate of 130.28 million units of shares were traded in 3,413 deals, valued at N1.62 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 9 equities gained while 9 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals led other percentage gainers with 9.65% growth, closing at N1.25 from the previous close of N1.14.

Wema Bank and Chams Plc among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.09% and 4.35% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Linkage Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.43% of its share price to close at N0.48 from the previous close of N0.53.

Japaul Oil and Livestock Feeds among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.69% and 2.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded 18.95 million units of its shares in 357 deals, valued at N308.38 million.Transcorp traded 16.06 million units of its shares in 84 deals, valued at N11.27 million.First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH) traded 9.93 million units of its shares in 169 deals, valued at N52.51 million