Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market for three consecutive trading sessions this week has been on the upward trend. The All Share Index on Wednesday grew by 0.16% to settle at 24,882.04 points from the previous close of 24,841.94 points on Tuesday.

Investors gain N21 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 0.16% to close at N12.980 trillion from the previous close of N12.959 trillion.

An aggregate of 383.29 million units of shares were traded in 3,860 deals, valued at N3.89 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CAP Plc led other percentage gainers with 9.74% growth, closing at N16.90 from the previous close of N15.40

UAC Properties, Glaxosmith and Neimeth Pharmaceuticals among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 6.91% and 5.42% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Eterna Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.00% of its share price to close at N1.82 from the previous close of N2.00.

Livestock Feeds and Mutual Benefit Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.62% and 4.55% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBN Holdings Plc traded about 66.44 million units of its shares in 307 deals, valued at N334 million.

Access Bank Plc traded about 59.19 million units of its shares in 161 deals, valued at N378.76 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 30.79 million units of its shares in 484 deals, valued at N521.19 million.

Presco Plc traded about 26.16 million units of its shares in 21 deals, valued at N1.26 billion