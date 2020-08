Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities Wednesday on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange for energy companies closed with four active traders as Japaul and Double One recorded gains.

Double One started market activities with N173.4 and closed with N175 in 32 trade deals, 574,691 volumes valued at 100,532,350.00.

Japaul Oil also posted gain as it opened market activities with N0.21 and closed with N0.22 in 21 trade deals, 3 725,514 volumes valued at 825,463.22.

Eterna recorded loses as it opened trading activities with N2 but closed with N1.82 in 64 trade deals, 2,082,639 volumes valued at 3,826,707.47.

Oando market activities kicked off with N2.35 but closed with N2.33 in 39 trade deals, 800,352 volumes valued at 1,857,563.84.

Top Gainers

Double One: 1.6

Japaul: 0.01

Top Losers

Eterna: -0.18

Oando: -0.02