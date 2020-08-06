Adebayo Obajemu

May & Baker Nigeria Plc in its half year unaudited financial report for the period ended June 30, 2020 recorded a total Turnover of N4.072 billion, implying a marginal growth of 0.41% when compared with N4.056 billion recorded the previous year in 2019.

The Profit After Tax for the period was N438.9 million, up by 50.91% from the previous close of N290.9 million in half year 2019.

Profit before tax also grew by 50.91%, to settle at N645.4 million from the previous close of N427.7 million the previous year.

Earnings per share for the period under review grew to 0.25 from the previous earnings per share of 0.17 in half year 2019.

With reference to the share price of N3.00, P.E ratio of May &Baker Nigeria Plc stands at 11.79x with earnings yield of 8.48%