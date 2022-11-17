International Breweries Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Carlos Coutino as the new Managing Director and Mr. David Tomlinson as the new Finance Director on the board of the Company effective from 1 January, 2023.

This is following the resignation of Mr. Hugo Dias Rocha as Managing Director and Mr. Eduardo Caceres as Executive Director from the Board effective 1 January, 2023.

Carlos Coutino is a graduate of Industrial Engineering with an MBA specialty in Strategy. He began his career with ABInBev in 2004 and has since been through three continents and seven countries across the Sales/Marketing and the Trade Marketing functions the ABInBev for a total of 18 years at top levels. Until his recent appointment, Carlos was the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director of the Company since 2018, where he has demonstrated his experience and knowledge of strategic planning and commercial execution of the Nigerian market. During his tenor, The Company has significantly increased volume and market share. Carlos’s appointment is a testament to his results and to AB-InBev’s culture of meritocracy.

David Tomlinson holds a bachelor’s in business administration with concentration in Finance and a double major in Economics. He began his career at CIT, a global commercial bank, in Oil & Gas lending in Texas where he is from, supporting local communities by helping businesses grow. He has had various senior consultancy opportunities prior to joining ABInBev at the Global Headquarters in June 2017. David brings cross-functional experience and insights from the ABInBev Global Headquarters in New York. The deployment of David from the Global Headquarters demonstrates AB-InBev’s optimism and strategic importance of the beer industry in Nigeria.

The board is confident and assures the investing public and stakeholders of the Company that the new team would continue to execute on existing strategies and maximize new opportunities into the future.