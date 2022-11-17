Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused those criticising Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in his home state of Anambra of being envious of him.

This is as the governor pledged to provide “logistics support” for the campaign of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Wike who made the pledge on Thursday in Port Harcourt also said Obi, a former Anambra State governor, has all the characteristic to lead Nigeria.

The Rivers governor spoke at the venue of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover inauguration.

“Each time you want to campaign in the state, let me know, all the logistics support, we will give to you,” Wike told Obi.

Wike, in an apparent reference to the recent attack on Obi by Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra, said Obi’s critics are only envious of what he has accomplished.

He said Obi performed well as governor, while challenging his successor to surpass his record.

“Those who are criticising you where you come from are doing so due to envy,” he said. “I’ve also faced the same thing here. Those who want to kill you are often from your own household.”

Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed were in the state capital to commission the 9th flyover by the present administration. They were excitedly received by a large crowd of their supporters known as ‘Obidients’.

For months, Wike and four other governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as PDP national chairman as a precondition to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

While Wike and his allies have not been seen to campaign for Atiku, it is not clear whether they will support Obi, or Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the contest for Aso Rock’s top job which has been described by analysts and keen observers as a three-horse race.