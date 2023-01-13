International Breweries appoints Ayokunle Ayoko as Company Secretary

Adebayo Obajemu

International Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Ayokunle Ayoko as Company Secretary/General Counsel with effect from Monday, 16 January 2023 following the exit of Mr. Muyiwa Ayojimi effective 31 December 2022, after over a decade of commendable service to the Company.

The Board has thanked Mr. Muyiwa Ayojimi on behalf of the shareholders for his unalloyed, steadfast dedication and professionalism to sustaining the Company Secretariat of the Company which he piloted meritoriously.

Ayokunle Ayoko has almost two decades of multi-industry experience in company secretarial, legal advisory, regulatory compliance, human resources management, corporate governance and strategy. He served as Company Secretary to FBN Insurance Limited, FBN General Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Insurance Limited), and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, before joining Berger Paints Nigeria Plc in 2018 as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

He holds an L.L.B (Hons) degree from the University of Ibadan, an executive diploma in International law & Diplomacy from Kingsland Foundation and a certificate in Global Governance & Diplomacy from the European School for Leadership Development. He is a Chartered Secretary, a Certified Compliance Analyst (CCA), and a Certified Management Consultant (CMC).

Ayo holds Fellowships from both the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria (FIMC) and the Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Directors (IoD), and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN).

Ayokunle is a recipient of the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards’ “40 under 40” award (Esq Magazine, Lagos), the 2022 Africa Forty Under Forty Awards (Xodus Communications/Ministry of Arts and Culture, Ghana), the 2020 Modern Governance 100 award, and the 2022 Global & Ethics Leader award (Diligent Corporation, New York).