OBINNA EZUGWU

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a curfew on the state’s land borders starting from tomorrow, Wednesday, as a means of curtailing attacks on security agencies by unknown gunmen.

The governor who announced the measure in a state broadcast on Tuesday, alleged that the attackers were people from outside the state, hence the decision to impose the border curfew.

According to the governor, the curfew is from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. and will start from tomorrow 28th April 2021, until further notice.

“You are aware of the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet to be identified gunmen and brigands.

On Saturday 24th the April 2021 some innocent officers of the Customs, Police and Civil Defence services on their duty posts along the Port Harcourt – Owerri express way were ambushed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood by armed attackers.” the governor said.

“The next day, that is, Sunday, 25th April 2021, the State witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right in their duty post at Abua town in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the State.

“Although the security agencies are investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody yet knows where and when the next attack would take place; neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or group behind these senseless assault on our State and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State, and as a Government, we are determined to do everything within our powers to prevent the reoccurrence of such senseless and murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among the citizens.

“In view of what is going on therefore and its implications to the security of the State and citizens, and in discharge of our constitutional responsibility in that regard, the Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the State from the land borders of the State.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from tomorrow 28th April 2021 until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the State must do so before 8.00 p.m. when the curfew shall come into force daily.

“Security agencies have been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the curfew at all our land borders and or entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

“We call all citizens to understand that these are strange times and nothing can be more paramount than our collective safety and security.

“We therefore urge everyone to be vigilant and report every useful intelligence or suspicious movements to the security agencies for immediate actions.”