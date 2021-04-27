Kunle Idowu

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has asked for the establishment of more passport points in the state to ease the collection of passports.

He said this became imperative because because of the state’s status as Nigeria’s industrial capital.

Abiodun added that the state deserved to have at least four passport offices, each in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

The governor spoke in his office while receiving the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Doris Braimah, who will be retiring from service on the 5th of next month.

He explained that the state had become the fastest growing economy in the country and continued to experience influx of people,stressing that it therefore must be given more passport offices commensurate with its status.

According to Abiodun, aside the passport office in Abeokuta and Sagamu, the state deserves to have additional points in Ilaro and Ijebu-Ode.

He said, “Ogun State deserves to have like four passport offices, one in Ilaro, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, because we are the industrial capital of the country.

“We are the fastest growing economy in this country and being the only neighbour that Lagos has, there is an influx of people and this Administration is going out of its way to encourage further influx because that is our comparative advantage. So, we will be needing more points to ease and facilitate the collection of passports.”

Abiodun commended the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for creating an additional command in the Idiroko area of the state.

He also appreciated the Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Doris Braimah, who will be retiring after 35 years of meritorious service, for her dedication, resourcefulness and diligence.

“I want to thank your Comptroller-General for creating an additional command, we are really appreciative. If I would describe you, I will describe you as someone who is dedicated, focused, resourceful, creative, committed, diligent and, above all, a very professional officer. You have demonstrated that you are a worthy ambassador of the Nigeria Immigration Service,” the Governor added.

Earlier in her remarks, Braimah appreciated the Ogun State Government for the support she enjoyed while serving as the comptroller of the state command.

The retiring Immigration chief described the people of the state as friendly and hospitable.

Braimah also used the occasion to admonish young officers in the service to remain committed and dedicated to their duties.