Insecurity: Tinubu holds first meeting with NSA, service chiefs in Abuja

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, on Monday, met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and Service Chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

Present at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar and the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This is Tinubu’s first known in-person engagement with the security helmsman since their appointment on June 19, 2023.