Angry driver bites off VIO officer's ear in Delta

There was confusion in Warri, Delta State, as a driver of a Sienna car bit off the ear of a Vehicle Inspection Officer, (VIO) identified as Papu Prosper during a heated argument, while they were on patrol.

The incident, according to Vanguard, occurred during an argument over expired particulars in the early hours of Friday, along Eagle Roundabout, by Federal Government College, in Warri

Prosper who narrated his ordeal, said, “I am a Vehicle Inspection Officer, VIO. We went for a patrol in Warri, Delta State, where we apprehended a driver whose car particulars have expired.

“In the process, my boss told me to follow him to our office in Warri to confirm whether his particulars are up to date or not.

“While following the man, he said he will kill me, that the VIO has done a lot. So he brought out a dagger and was trying to butcher me into pieces.

“I struggled to get out of the vehicle as it was on speed. In the process, I fought him, and he bit off my ear,” He stated.

Speaking further, Prosper said the Sienna driver spat out his ear, which fell on the ground, left his vehicle and ran away.

While the Sienna is in the custody of VIO, Prosper thanked God for saving him as he beseeched the government to do justice if the Sienna driver is caught.

“I give God all the glory for keeping me alive. And for the man, let the law do what has to be done,” he stated.