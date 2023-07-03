EFCC secures conviction of 16 internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of 16 internet fraudsters before Justice F.I. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Akwa, Anambra State.

They were convicted on June 27, 2023, on a separate one-count charge bordering on impersonation.

The Convicts are Ukwuoma Mmasi Joseph, Godwin John Ifeanyi, Azubuike Chimaobi Kelvin, Chukwuma Peter, Mboji Henry Chima, Ngene Chukwuma Samuel, Michael Ogbodo, Michael Elijah, Okafor Ifeanyi Gabriel, Obiozor Franklin, Agah Chukwuebuka David and Iloabuchi Damian Okafor.

Others include Ifeanyi Jeff Ukwuoma, Chukwudalu Marvellous Kalu, Kulugh Mbatierev Simon, and Paschal Ugwuanyi.

The charge against Ukwuoma Mmasi Joseph reads; “that you Ukwuoma Mmasi Joseph (aka Nelson) sometime in June 2023 in Enugu, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court, fraudulently impersonated one Nelson a Soldier and citizen of United States of America by means of your Tecno Spark 8, through your fake WhatsApp account with the intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(3)(a) and (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22(4) of the same Act”.

All the 16 defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges. Consequently, the prosecuting counsel urged the court to convict and sentenced accordingly.

The court convicted and sentenced them to one-year imprisonment or with an option of N150,000.00 fine each. Their phones were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.