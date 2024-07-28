Connect with us

Insecurity: State Information Chapel of Osun NUJ aims to unravel causes, solutions
Peter Obi expresses shock over Ifeanyi Ubah's death, says he served humanity

Food Inflation: Gov Adeleke endorses traditional price control

Cultural Credibility mourns late Ohanaeze president, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Immigration service suspends officer over drug charges

Three workers die as building collapses in Lagos

U.S. gives $2.92m scholarshipd to 33 Nigerian students to study in American varsities

Araromi Owu/Orile-Owu Crisis: Oyewumi calls for calm

NDLEA nabs wanted drug baron in Lagos

We didn't withdraw from nationwide protest - NLC

All is set for a one-day public lecture which aims to unravel the causes of the various security challenges facing the country with a view to proffering possible solutions.

With the theme: “Personal Security/School Protection Amidst Various Threats to Security in Nigeria Today”, the public lecture is put together by the State Information Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ ) and will hold on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at the Local Government Service Commission Multi purpose Hall, State Secretariat.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Planning Committee for the Public Lecture, Comrades Olamilekan Fatanmi and Roseline Olawuni respectively, the guest lecturer is the Commander, National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre (NSSRCC), Abuja, Dr Hameed Abodunrin, fdc.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke is the Special Guest of Honour while the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi will be the at the event as a Special Guest.

Expected to grace the occasion as Royal Fathers of the day are:
Oba (Dr.) Ademola S.K Makinde,Onigemo I, the Owa of Igbajo and Oba ( Dr) Hammeed Adekunle Oyelude Makama( CON), Tegbosun III, the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom.

While enjoining the public to attend the public lecture which promises to be exciting and revealing on issues bordering on the current personal and schools/institution security challenges in Nigeria, the duo of Fatanmi and Olawuni in the press statement emphasized that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to make the lecture achieve the desired impacts on the lives of the expected participants.

Chairman of Osun NUJ, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu will be the Chief Host while the Chairman, NUJ, State Information Chapel, Comrade Sofiu Abdulganiyu will be the host.

The statement concludes that the one-day public lecture which will commence by 10 in the morning at the Multipurpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission will also feature the presentation of awards and honours to deserving individuals and organisations who have contributed to the growth and development of the society.

Among those to be honoured are the Owa of Igbajo, Oba (Dr) Ademola Makinde who will bag ‘Royal Award of Excellence’ while the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama ( CON) will be honoured as the ‘Most Journalist Friendly King. Guest lecturer at the occasion, Dr Hameed Abodunrin, who, until joining the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), was a practicing veteran journalist in Osun State will also be inducted into the hall of fame of the state NUJ Information Chapel as Patron.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command will receive an award for ‘Apt Community Response’ in Osun State while the only corporate entity award of the year tagged ‘Best Fintech Company in Nigeria’ goes to Moniepoint .

