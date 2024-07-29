Police arrest Tik Toker for ‘inciting violence’ ahead of planned nationwide protest

The Police in Plateau State says it has arrested a Tik Toker identified as Suleiman Yakubu, using the handle, Dam-Mallam68, for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the nationwide hunger protest scheduled for August 1.

This arrested is part of a continuing crackdown on promoters of the protest scheduled to start from August 1 to 15.

The DSS had recently arrested some promoters of the protest in Sokoto and Kano states, North West Nigeria, including Kano-based Tik Toker, Junaidu Abdullahi, popularly known as Abusalma, who posted a viral video calling for widespread protests against the economic hardship in the country; Bashir Abubakar and Aliyu Sanusi based in Sokoto. Sanusi has since been released.

Meanwhile, DSP Alfred Alabo, the Plateau police command’s spokesperson who announced the arrest of Sulaiman in a statement on Sunday, said it followed the release of a TikTok video that occupied the social media space, stimulating violence in connection with the planned nationwide protes.

“On 27/07/2024, the attention of the Command was drawn to the video putatively emanating from a Tik Tok account, identified as “Dam-Mallam68”.

“The suspect in the video was seen assertively inciting the public to attack security operatives and burn down critical State and private infrastructures in Plateau State as part of the activities for the protest,” the statement said.

“Based on the strength of the information, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, psc set tactical assets of the Command on motion to trace and apprehend the source of the mischievous video.

“Consequently, on 28/07/2024 around 11:30 AM, one Suleiman Yakubu (male, aged 34 years) of Jos North, Plateau State who appeared in the viral video was picked at Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos through an impeccable informant.

“While in our custody, the suspect confessed to being the one in the scatheful video. Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to state that the Police will intensely resist any attempt by mischief makers to plunge the State in to chaos. He stressed the need for peace to remain untempered in the State amidst the before, during and after the protest.

“The Plateau State Commissioner of Police also urges the good people of Plateau State to be law abiding and refrain from making inciting comments that will threaten peace and security in the State.

"The CP encourages residents of the State to report any suspicious activities

Members of the general public are also advised to report any misconduct of our officers within the State

