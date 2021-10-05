OBINNA EZUGWU

Igbo leaders comprising of governors, religious and traditional leaders on Tuesday condemned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra over its every Monday sit-at-home order that has had crippling effects on socio-economic activities of the Southeast.

The leaders in an eight-point communique after their meeting at the Enugu government house on Tuesday, declared that such order can no longer be sustained, more so when those who issued the order were outside the country.

The chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the leaders, said, “The South-East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

The leaders disclosed that the “meeting agreed that the South-East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the South-East states and laws passed in various South-East states before the end of 2021.”

They acknowledged receipt of the committee report from “Ohaneze on various matters affecting the South East, especially on the issue of security and marginalization of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports from Ohaneze Worldwide for immediate implementation, and engagement with the Federal Government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of our people, especially the youths.”

They also agreed to support security agencies to restore peace in the South-East; and also resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra State come November 6, 2021.

The meeting had in attendance Governors Hope Uzodinma, David Umahi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Imo, Ebonyi and the Enugu States respectively, the deputy governor of Abia State, ecclesiastical leaders from major religious organizations in the zone as well as royal fathers, community leaders, youth and women leaders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, elected officeholders, National Assembly members from the zone.

The meeting mandated the clergymen, bishops, CAN, Ohanaeze and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with the youth.