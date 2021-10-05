Global human rights body, Amnesty International, has condemned the violent implementation of a sit-at-home order issued by separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria’s Southeast region.

Hoodlums enforcing the sit-at-home order of the group, have continued to burn vehicles and other properties of residents who disobey the order.

This is even as a band of armed men have continued to unleash attacks on security agencies and the general public in the zone, especially in Imo and Anambra states.

Last week, husband of late Minister of Information and one time NAFDAC DG, Prof Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili was murdered at Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State.

Condemning the incidents in a statement posted via its twitter handle on Monday, Amnesty said the attacks must stop.

“Violent implementation of the sit-at-home imposed by #IPOB must stop,” the statement said.

“Attacking people or their places of business in the name of imposing sit-a-home order is a gross human rights abuse and those behind it must be brought to justice through fair trial.”