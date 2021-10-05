Northern youth group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has asked the region’s governors to seal shop Igbo trader who fails to open for business in solidarity with the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group in a statement Alhaji Yerima Shettima, its national president, faulted the recent call by IPOB on Middle Belt people to join its sit-at-home campaign, warning that no section of the North should be party to “a deliberate, politically-motivated plan to undermine or worsen the nation’s current security challenges.”

The AYCF said the North has come a long way in understanding the use of constitutional and democratic means of channelling legitimate grievances, adding that it cannot be party to any undemocratic move.

The AYCF said since the governors of the South East seemed satisfied with the activities of IPOB, “we hope they will continue with the sit-at-home for another ten years and we wish them the very best of luck. We know the South East is IPOB’s home but exporting their activities to the North will be faced with massive resistance from all lovers of peace in the North.”

Going further, the group said: “We call on Northern Governors to step up action in order to ensure this outlawed terror gang called IPOB does not infiltrate the region. We also expect the governors to ensure that any Northerner who shuts down his shop in solidarity with IPOB, that shop should be sealed forever. And for the avoidance of doubt, we will not fold our arms and watch the North get further destabilized by a violent strategy, whether in Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Niger or any state in Northern Nigeria because our hands are already full with challenges of insecurity and we are praying fervently day and night to find lasting peace.”

AYCF, in the statement, took a swipe at what it described as the use of killings and arson to press home a demand that the democratic process in existence would have taken care of.

“We call on Northerners of good conscience to avoid any undemocratic means, including burning of government-owned structures, where fellow Nigerians legitimately work to feed their families”, it said.