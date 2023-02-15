Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank posts N633.48m as profit in 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank on Tuesday published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022.

A turnover of N2.096 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 19.27% from N1.758 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 16.77% to 633.48 million from N542.49 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company for the period under review stands at 15 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 8.36x with earnings yield of 11.96%.