Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank posts N633.48m as profit in 2022
Infinity Trust Bank

Adebayo Obajemu

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank on Tuesday published its Fourth Quarter report for the period ended 31 December 2022.

A turnover of N2.096 billion was reported for the 12 months period, up by 19.27% from N1.758 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 16.77% to 633.48 million from N542.49 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company for the period under review stands at 15 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 8.36x with earnings yield of 11.96%.

