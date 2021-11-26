Mr Bukola Afriogun has been appointed as Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, effective from 30th of October, 2021.

The appointment follows the resignation of the former CFO of the bank, Mr Samson Agbaka, whose resignation became effective from 30th of October, 2021.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Tolu Osho, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Afriogun is a Chartered Accountant with has over 15 years of cognate experience.

He has hands-on experience in financial management and leadership. Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Deputy CFO of the Bank. He also served as a former CFO of Hasal Microfinance Bank Limited.

Founded in 1992, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc engages in providing mortgage banking, construction finance, and other financial services to corporate and individual customers.