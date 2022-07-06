Adebayo Obajemu

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Tuesday posted its second quarter result for the 6 months ended 30, June 2022.

The bank posted a turnover of N909.21 million for the 6 months period, up by 15.75% from N785.48 million reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 7.68% to N323.14 million from N300.1 million reported the previous year. Earnings per share of the company stands at 8 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 16.39x with earnings yield of 6.10%.