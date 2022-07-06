Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc posts N909.2m as turnover in six months
Infinity Trust Bank

Adebayo Obajemu

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Tuesday posted its second quarter result for the 6 months ended 30, June 2022.

The bank posted a turnover of N909.21 million for the 6 months period, up by 15.75% from N785.48 million reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 7.68% to N323.14 million from N300.1 million reported the previous year. Earnings per share of the company stands at 8 kobo.

At the share price of N1.27, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank stands at 16.39x with earnings yield of 6.10%.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here