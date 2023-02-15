Access Bank partners Connected Analytics to reward customers

Access Bank Plc has announced a new partnership with Connected Analytics, owners of ThankUCash, a rewards platform. The new partnership is tagged ‘Access Rewards’.

According to Access Bank, customers who use their bank cards on Access Bank PoS at different retail locations or supermarkets would receive a 2.5 per cent cash-back incentive on their purchases due to this programme.

Regardless of their bank, all cardholders in Nigeria were eligible to participate in the reward programme, it added.

The project aims to serve the customers who go to particular retail locations and the registered merchants on their network, the statement said.

Group Head, Marketing and Communications, Access Bank, Chioma Afe, stated thus,

“We are excited to partner with ThankUCash to offer our customers even more ways to earn rewards.

“This partnership is in line with our commitment to providing our customers with convenient and innovative banking solutions, and we believe the partnership will further enhance our customers’ shopping experience. We have added more merchants and supermarkets across Nigeria, and Access Bank will roll this out in the coming weeks”.