Independence: Gov Abiodun urges Nigerians to live as one

Kunle Idowu, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to live as one family if Nigeria were to attain greatness

The governor made the call on Saturday in Abeokuta while delivering a speech at the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independent Day Anniversary which took place at the MKO Abiola Stadium

The governor called on Nigerians not to allow “the same factors that gave birth to a strong nation that we now enjoy be the same factors that will be impediments to its development.”

He noted that, ‘Nigeria, like other countries of the world is passing through difficult time,” urging Nigerians to remain resolute and strong even in the face of the challenges.

Abiodun cautioned Nigerians calling for secession to learn from nations that have been divided by these factors, saying “in unity lies our strength.”

He called on political leaders to emulate the founding fathers of the country who according to him, did not let their differences deter them from laying a solid foundation for the development of Nigeria.

“Their (founding fathers) yesterday has motivated today. That generation of leaders provided today, it is our sacred responsibility to make today better and a solid foundation for tomorrow. We must make today an inspiration for tomorrow.

“We should come together to harness the natural gifts bestowed on us for the development of our nation and increased prosperity of our people.

“We should not let the same factors that gave birth to a strong nation that we now enjoy be the same factors that will be impediments to its development.

“Therefore, I urge us all to learn from nations that have been divided by these factors. In unity lies our strength.

“So, we are better together. Our interests are better served than going our different ways”, Abiodun said.

The governor also charged Nigerians not to allow the “politics and politickings” towards the 2023 general elections break the country.

“We all need to shun politics of rancor and acrimony. We should rather consider efficiency, pedigree, antecedents of the candidates and credibility as our hallmarks of choosing candidates in the 2023 General elections”, Abiodun said.